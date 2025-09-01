Three kingdoms of thai politics set the stage for government formation

With both the blue and red camps placing proposals on the table, the People’s Party is set to decide its course of action at today’s meeting (September 1).

Three options remain: back Pheu Thai for “Prime Minister Chaikasem”, back Bhumjaithai for “Prime Minister Anutin”, or withhold support from both, forcing the scenario towards dissolution and a fresh election.

Should it choose to support either camp, the next government will be bound by the People’s Party’s “four-month mission” timeline to dissolve parliament and drive constitutional reform.

Yet the greater challenge lies in the political countdown itself—four months in which any camp must prepare for the inevitable election battle ahead.

“Red camp” pushes Senate collusion case and Khao Kradong land row

For Pheu Thai, the “red camp”, the four-month mission inevitably includes accelerating the Senate collusion case.

This probe, now under investigation by both the Election Commission (EC) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), has already seen charges filed against figures linked to the “blue network”.

There is no denying that the “blue senators” remain the power base of the “blue camp”. Unless the red camp succeeds in dismantling this stronghold, it will remain a constant thorn in its side, leaving it vulnerable to political counter-attacks in the long term.

With senators empowered to appoint members of key independent bodies, their influence could decisively shape the political landscape.

The same urgency applies to the long-running Khao Kradong land dispute. After the Department of Lands at the Interior Ministry resolved to revoke the title deeds, the process now awaits the signature of department chief Khajornkiet Rakpanichmanee, expected to be completed by September.

The Khao Kradong site has long served as a strategic base for the “blue mentor” in consolidating his political domain. Should this command centre fall, the impact on the wider “blue network” would be unavoidable.

Together, these two issues form critical tasks for the red camp—challenges it must resolve swiftly if given the chance to move forward.

Pushing populist policies to pave way for election

For the red camp, another pressing task is to consolidate its personnel strategy in preparation for the next election.

Having held the Interior Ministry portfolio for just over a month, Pheu Thai has already overseen high-level reshuffles. The next phase is likely to focus on provincial-level appointments, which could prove crucial in strengthening its electoral machinery.

Equally significant is the push to repackage populist policies as urgent measures to restore public confidence in the economy. Flagship initiatives include the 20-baht flat fare for electric trains, the retirement lottery, the “Homes for Thais” scheme, household debt relief, and expanded agricultural support.

Added to this is the immediate priority of handling the Cambodia border situation.

Pheu Thai aims to drive these programmes through quickly and decisively, in a bid to rally its traditional voter base and solidify support ahead of the next poll.

“Blue camp” seeks to freeze Khao Kradong and bury Senate collusion case

As the red camp works to dismantle the blue network, the blue camp’s power brokers are focused on regaining control—primarily to freeze the Khao Kradong land dispute and to overturn the Senate collusion case. Their aim is clear: to shield their political stronghold from being dismantled.

The blue camp’s political strategy relies heavily on wielding state power. Unlike a mass-movement party, its public image remains weak, and it must lean on government machinery to maintain influence.

Its four-month mission, fronted by Anutin but guided from behind the scenes by Newin Chidchob, involves not only clearing its own legal hurdles but also reshaping the Interior Ministry.

After a series of sweeping changes under the red camp, the blue bloc must reposition its allies at both senior and provincial levels.

Equally important is the cohesion of its coalition partners. Many parties within the bloc will need to stockpile political “ammunition” and resources in anticipation of the next election battle.

It is clear that the four-month timeline for both red and blue camps will not be about long-term economic planning. Instead, their focus will be short-term agendas within the limits of the current budget.

Any durable economic strategy will likely have to wait for the government formed after the next election.

Ultimately, the spotlight falls on today’s meeting of People’s Party MPs. The orange camp will set the course of events, leaving the fate of Thai politics hanging on the rivalry between three power figures: Thaksin Shinawatra, Newin Chidchob and Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.