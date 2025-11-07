2017 Charter forecast to be preserved despite referendum

The 2017 Constitution is expected to remain intact, as the junta-drafted supreme law is likely to be backed by the growing nationalist sentiment over the border issue with Cambodia, according to experts.

With the referendum asking whether people agree to draft a new charter and how the process should proceed already set, analysts predict that most voters will reject the proposal.

Purawich Watanasukh, a political scientist at Thammasat University, told The Nation that public attention will likely shift away from the charter issue toward the other referendum on whether to revoke two agreements with Cambodia.

According to the government’s policy statement, voters will cast ballots for constituency MPs, party-list MPs, a referendum on rewriting the 2017 Constitution, and another referendum on revoking the 2000 and 2001 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the next general election, expected no later than early April.

The first MoU concerns the survey and demarcation of the land boundary, while the second deals with the 26,000-square-kilometre overlapping maritime area in the Gulf of Thailand and energy cooperation.

Purawich said Thai people are likely to be “distracted” by the border disputes with Cambodia, causing the constitutional issue to be overshadowed by nationalist sentiment.

“Just say the word Cambodia, and people will likely vote against [the MoUs]. And what about the constitutional amendment? Who cares? That’s a technical issue,” he said.

Patriotism has surged among Thais since the May 28 border skirmish, which led to protests and unrest in border areas. A recent poll by the National Institute of Development Administration showed most respondents had “lost patience” with the Thai-Cambodian dispute.