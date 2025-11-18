OAG’s 112 appeal should not affect Thaksin’s early-release eligibility

Council of State secretary-general Pakorn Nilprapunt said on Monday that the Office of the Attorney-General’s (OAG) decision to appeal former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s Section 112 case should not affect his eligibility for early release, though he noted he had yet to review the legal details in full.

Speaking at Government House at 1:10pm, Pakorn responded to concerns that the OAG’s appeal might block the former premier from seeking early release under Case Category 14.

“It should not affect his right to apply for early release. The appeal is not a judgment; the case is still ongoing. Early release should still be possible — but I need to review the law before giving a firm answer.”

He added that under current corrections rules, an inmate must serve one-third of the sentence — or at least six months — before they become eligible to apply.

There is no requirement to serve more than that.