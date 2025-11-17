OAG reverses course, to appeal Thaksin’s section 112 acquittal despite earlier 8–2 vote

There has been new movement at the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) in the case against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was accused of lèse-majesté under Section 112 of the Criminal Code and offences under the Computer Crime Act 2017, relating to an interview he gave to South Korean television containing remarks alleged to affect the monarchy.

According to reports, the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road approved a request for a second extension of the appeal deadline filed by prosecutors of Criminal Case Office 8 on October 14, 2025, in criminal case number Or.2331/2025, in which the court had previously acquitted Thaksin. The extension allows the appeal period to run until November 21, 2025.

The acquittal was based on the court’s view that those who watched the video clip clearly understood that the defendant was criticising the coup and military intervention, referring to Suthep Thaugsuban, senior military officers and privy councillors only. The court held that the comments did not imply the monarchy was behind the coup. The prosecution’s evidence, it ruled, did not meet the high burden of proof required in criminal cases, and therefore the court dismissed the charges.