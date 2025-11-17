OAG reverses course, to appeal Thaksin’s section 112 acquittal despite earlier 8–2 vote

There has been new movement at the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) in the case against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was accused of lèse-majesté under Section 112 of the Criminal Code and offences under the Computer Crime Act 2017, relating to an interview he gave to South Korean television containing remarks alleged to affect the monarchy.
According to reports, the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road approved a request for a second extension of the appeal deadline filed by prosecutors of Criminal Case Office 8 on October 14, 2025, in criminal case number Or.2331/2025, in which the court had previously acquitted Thaksin. The extension allows the appeal period to run until November 21, 2025.
The acquittal was based on the court’s view that those who watched the video clip clearly understood that the defendant was criticising the coup and military intervention, referring to Suthep Thaugsuban, senior military officers and privy councillors only. The court held that the comments did not imply the monarchy was behind the coup. The prosecution’s evidence, it ruled, did not meet the high burden of proof required in criminal cases, and therefore the court dismissed the charges.
This prompted prosecutors at Criminal Case Office 8, who handled the case, to file the first request for an extension on September 16, 2025, which the court approved on October 22, 2025, before granting a second extension this month.
Earlier, reports said the OAG’s Section 112 review committee had already considered the matter and resolved 8:2 not to appeal the case filed by the Attorney-General (Amnat Jetcharoenrak) after the Criminal Court’s ruling on August 22, 2025.
Former attorney-general Phairach Pornsomboonsiri, who held the post at the time, ordered the case to be reviewed by the OAG’s Section 112 committee chaired by Itthiporn Kaewthip, who was then deputy attorney-general. The committee reached the 8–2 resolution against filing an appeal before sending the recommendation to the Attorney-General for a final decision.
However, the latest reports indicate that Itthiporn, now Attorney-General, has exercised his authority to order an appeal against Thaksin, citing violations of Section 112 and the Computer Crime Act 2017, ahead of the November 21 appeal deadline before the Criminal Court.