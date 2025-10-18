Jakrapob says Thaksin has no plan to seek royal pardon at this time

Thaksin’s general condition is reportedly no different from that of other inmates. He has not received any special privileges. He is held in the prison’s medical zone and spends his time teaching other inmates on various subjects — including Thai studies, ASEAN affairs, global issues, basic economics, and English. His work mainly focuses on education and training.

The former prime minister maintains his health, which is generally good. Minor conditions such as hypertension, mild heart issues, and neck muscle inflammation have been monitored and treated regularly. Dr. Thaksin remains strong and stable, with no abnormalities detected.

He continues to express concern for the nation and its future, placing public interests above personal matters. He extends his gratitude to all those who have shown goodwill, including supporters who frequently gather near the prison. He also sends his regards to all members and supporters of the Pheu Thai Party, with which he remains closely connected.

Finally, the statement noted that although Thaksin had previously submitted a petition for a royal pardon, that process was cancelled. While he retains the right to reapply, he has no plans to do so at present, as he deeply respects the royal prerogative in this matter.