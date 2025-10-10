Corrections Department may assign Thaksin to teach English to inmates

Prawut said such assignments depend on age and health conditions. “Thaksin is an elderly inmate, so any work must take into account his health. It may be more appropriate for him to contribute in the area of education, such as teaching English to other prisoners,” he said. “However, the exact timing will depend on prison regulations and internal procedures.”

When asked about Thaksin’s petition for a royal pardon, Pravit declined to comment, saying only that the matter was being handled in accordance with official procedures.

Responding to a further question on whether a second royal pardon request must apply only to death-row inmates, he clarified that this was not required, as every prisoner has the right to seek a personal royal pardon. “The Department of Corrections and individual prisons are responsible for checking the accuracy and completeness of each application before submitting it for royal consideration,” he explained.

A department source said that under Department of Corrections regulations, inmates are eligible for sentence suspension (parole) after serving at least two-thirds of their sentence. For inmates aged 70 or above, the requirement is reduced to one-third of the sentence or at least six months, whichever is longer.