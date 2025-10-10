Corrections Department may assign Thaksin to teach English to inmates

Pol Lt Col Prawut Wongsinin, Director-General of the Department of Corrections, presided over a ceremony at the department’s headquarters on Friday (October 10) to mark the 110th anniversary of its founding, which falls on October 13.
Senior officials and staff took part in a worship ceremony and presented honorary awards to outstanding officers for the 2025 fiscal year.
Speaking to reporters, Prawut was asked whether former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is currently serving his sentence, would be allowed to participate in or community service activities, as his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra earlier mentioned that he wished to help with public works such as canal dredging.
Prawut said such assignments depend on age and health conditions. “Thaksin is an elderly inmate, so any work must take into account his health. It may be more appropriate for him to contribute in the area of education, such as teaching English to other prisoners,” he said. “However, the exact timing will depend on prison regulations and internal procedures.”
When asked about Thaksin’s petition for a royal pardon, Pravit declined to comment, saying only that the matter was being handled in accordance with official procedures.
Responding to a further question on whether a second royal pardon request must apply only to death-row inmates, he clarified that this was not required, as every prisoner has the right to seek a personal royal pardon. “The Department of Corrections and individual prisons are responsible for checking the accuracy and completeness of each application before submitting it for royal consideration,” he explained.
A department source said that under Department of Corrections regulations, inmates are eligible for sentence suspension (parole) after serving at least two-thirds of their sentence. For inmates aged 70 or above, the requirement is reduced to one-third of the sentence or at least six months, whichever is longer.
Eligible cases are reviewed monthly by a parole review committee, and the same criteria apply to all prisoners, without exception.
In Thaksin’s case, the department continues to focus on two key aspects: his healthcare and medication and security management inside Klong Prem Central Prison.
Officials are paying particular attention to maintaining political neutrality and safety, as inmates at Klong Prem hold diverse political views. Authorities have therefore arranged separate zones to avoid confrontation or conflict among groups.
As for the possibility of Thaksin participating in community service, Prawut said such activities are voluntary, and the department would support them if the inmate wishes to take part.