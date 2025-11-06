‘Ben Smith’ just Thaksin’s acquaintance: lawyer

“Thaksin has never invested in any deal with him. You can check whether Mauerberger has any investment in Thailand — I believe he doesn’t. So, if he has no investments here, there is no connection between them. I would like to ask those making false associations to reconsider their actions,” Winyat said.

“I affirm that Thaksin and Ben Smith only know each other. Others introduced Ben Smith to Thaksin. It is normal for people to meet and greet Thaksin — he is friendly and a globally well-known former prime minister.”

No decision yet on legal action

Winyat said he had not yet decided whether to file lawsuits but wanted to warn those spreading misleading information to stop.

Asked whether Thaksin would seek parole now that he is due to serve a two-month jail term starting Sunday, November 9, Winyat replied that Thaksin was still classified as a moderate-level inmate and had not yet been promoted to the “excellent” category required for parole or sentence reduction.

“When Thaksin becomes eligible for any legal rights available to inmates, he will exercise them fully,” he said.

“But we will not seek any privileges beyond what is permitted by law.”

Awaiting royal clemency process

Regarding Thaksin’s petition for royal clemency, Winyat said the Royal Palace had not yet provided an update.

“I believe the process is still under consideration by His Majesty, and I hope Thaksin will be granted royal clemency,” he said.

Pitaka told reporters that Thaksin’s health remained stable but admitted he was worried about the country’s political situation.

“He has been in prison for almost two months and has heard a lot about national developments, so he is concerned about the situation,” Pitaka said.

