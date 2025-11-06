‘Ben Smith’ just Thaksin’s acquaintance: lawyer

A personal lawyer for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Thursday threatened to take legal action for defamation against anyone linking the jailed ex-premier to South African businessman “Ben Smith” and his alleged online scam network.
Winyat Chartmontree, Thaksin’s lawyer, said Thaksin and Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith, merely knew each other and that Thaksin had never invested in any business with him.
Winyat warned those who continued to associate Thaksin with Mauerberger’s alleged online scam network to stop, or he would be forced to file a defamation lawsuit.
“Those who have accused Thaksin or created infographics linking him to online scam gangs or online gambling networks and published such claims on the internet should stop doing so,” Winyat said.
“I am monitoring these actions and will consider taking legal steps.”
Winyat spoke to reporters at 9.45am after accompanying Pitaka Suksawat, the husband of Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn, on a visit to Thaksin at Klong Prem Central Prison.
When asked about photos showing Thaksin sharing a meal with Mauerberger, Winyat insisted that the South African businessman was only an acquaintance.
“Thaksin has never invested in any deal with him. You can check whether Mauerberger has any investment in Thailand — I believe he doesn’t. So, if he has no investments here, there is no connection between them. I would like to ask those making false associations to reconsider their actions,” Winyat said.
“I affirm that Thaksin and Ben Smith only know each other. Others introduced Ben Smith to Thaksin. It is normal for people to meet and greet Thaksin — he is friendly and a globally well-known former prime minister.”
Winyat said he had not yet decided whether to file lawsuits but wanted to warn those spreading misleading information to stop.
Asked whether Thaksin would seek parole now that he is due to serve a two-month jail term starting Sunday, November 9, Winyat replied that Thaksin was still classified as a moderate-level inmate and had not yet been promoted to the “excellent” category required for parole or sentence reduction.
“When Thaksin becomes eligible for any legal rights available to inmates, he will exercise them fully,” he said.
“But we will not seek any privileges beyond what is permitted by law.”
Regarding Thaksin’s petition for royal clemency, Winyat said the Royal Palace had not yet provided an update.
“I believe the process is still under consideration by His Majesty, and I hope Thaksin will be granted royal clemency,” he said.
Pitaka told reporters that Thaksin’s health remained stable but admitted he was worried about the country’s political situation.
“He has been in prison for almost two months and has heard a lot about national developments, so he is concerned about the situation,” Pitaka said.