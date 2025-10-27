Thaksin regrets not being able to pay final respects to late Queen Mother: Paetongtarn

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has expressed regret that he could not pay his final respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday.
Paetongtarn, also a former prime minister, visited her father at Klong Prem Central Prison for about 30 minutes and later conveyed his message to reporters.
She said her father was deeply saddened by being unable to pay tribute to the late Queen Mother, noting that Thaksin had served Queen Sirikit during the reign of King Rama IX for many years when he was prime minister.
Paetongtarn said Thaksin asked her to convey his message of lasting gratitude for the Queen Mother’s benevolence.
She visited Thaksin with her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, marking the 11th family visit since Thaksin was sent to prison by the Supreme Court to serve a one-year sentence.
Upon arrival, Paetongtarn was greeted by red-shirt supporters from Chiang Mai who came to show moral support for Thaksin and his family.
A brief commotion occurred before she entered the prison when an elderly man with a disability ID card rushed forward to ask about the progress of his request for assistance, which he said he had submitted to her when she was prime minister. Paetongtarn told him she would have her aides look into the matter.
She entered the prison at 11.30am and emerged half an hour later, telling reporters that Thaksin’s health was stable, though he appeared somewhat tense.
After relaying Thaksin’s wish to have the opportunity to pay his final respects to the late Queen Mother, Paetongtarn and her husband left the prison by car.