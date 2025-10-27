Thaksin regrets not being able to pay final respects to late Queen Mother: Paetongtarn

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has expressed regret that he could not pay his final respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday.

Paetongtarn, also a former prime minister, visited her father at Klong Prem Central Prison for about 30 minutes and later conveyed his message to reporters.

She said her father was deeply saddened by being unable to pay tribute to the late Queen Mother, noting that Thaksin had served Queen Sirikit during the reign of King Rama IX for many years when he was prime minister.