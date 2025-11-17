Pintongta says Thaksin is ‘hurt and saddened’ for injustice over section 112 case

On November 17, 2025, Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, accompanied by Panthongtae Shinawatra and Natthiya Puangkham, Panthongtae’s wife, visited former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok.

At 1.35pm, the three exited the prison after completing their visit.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Pintongta said Thaksin felt hurt, saddened and unfairly treated following the Office of the Attorney-General’s (OAG) decision to file an appeal in his Section 112 case.

When asked how Thaksin planned to fight the case, Pintongta replied:

“We will need to discuss and plan. We have to fight. If we have not yet received justice, we must continue fighting. But right now I am worried about his feelings. He is in there alone. We can only send him our support. Today we were lucky to be able to visit him as a family.”

Asked whether the appeal order had caused emotional strain for the family despite Thaksin already entering the judicial process, Panthongtae said:

“It has affected us emotionally, yes. But we are grateful for all the support given to our family.”