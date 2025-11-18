Revenue Department to brief Finance Ministry on enforcement options for 17.6bn-baht shin corp tax case

The Finance Ministry will meet with the Revenue Department today to discuss possible measures for enforcing the 17.6-billion-baht tax order in the Shin Corp share-sale case involving former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, following the recent Supreme Court ruling that reinstated the tax liability.
On the morning of November 18, 2025, at Government House, Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said the Revenue Department would present a full report on the case and outline next steps.
He noted that the enforcement process must follow legal procedure, beginning with the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), which is responsible for asset tracing — including assets located abroad — before the matter proceeds to the Legal Execution Department and subsequently back to the Revenue Department for final execution.
When asked whether the scale of the tax liability would require a special committee or dedicated task force, Lavaron said he would wait for the Revenue Department’s formal briefing. Once details are clear, the ministry will publicly announce the course of action.
On the question of whether asset tracing could extend overseas, Lavaron confirmed:
“The Office of the Attorney-General has the authority to trace assets abroad.”
He also addressed comparisons with the rice-pledging scheme asset-seizure case, stating that the two situations differ:
“In the rice-pledging case, the plaintiff was not the Revenue Department. This time, the Revenue Department is the plaintiff, so the context is different.”
The Supreme Court’s ruling overturned lower-court decisions and reinstated the Revenue Department’s original tax assessment of 17.6 billion baht, covering tax, penalties and surcharges from the Shin Corp share sale.