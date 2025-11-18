Revenue Department to brief Finance Ministry on enforcement options for 17.6bn-baht shin corp tax case

The Finance Ministry will meet with the Revenue Department today to discuss possible measures for enforcing the 17.6-billion-baht tax order in the Shin Corp share-sale case involving former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, following the recent Supreme Court ruling that reinstated the tax liability.

On the morning of November 18, 2025, at Government House, Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said the Revenue Department would present a full report on the case and outline next steps.

He noted that the enforcement process must follow legal procedure, beginning with the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), which is responsible for asset tracing — including assets located abroad — before the matter proceeds to the Legal Execution Department and subsequently back to the Revenue Department for final execution.