Supreme court orders enforcement to collect 17.6bn baht tax on Thaksin’s shin corp share sale

The Supreme Court has overturned previous rulings and ordered the enforcement of tax collection amounting to 17.6 billion baht from Thaksin Shinawatra over the sale of Shin Corporation shares.

According to reports, on November 17, 2025, the Supreme Court reviewed the case in which the Revenue Department, the defendant, appealed against earlier rulings in favour of Thaksin, the plaintiff. The case concerns tax liabilities arising from the sale of Shin Corp shares, valued at 17.6 billion baht.

The court has now reversed the earlier verdicts and ruled that enforcement must proceed. The next steps will involve issuing an enforcement order, a process expected to take around one to two months.

The dispute stems from the Revenue Department’s assessment of taxes on Thaksin’s Shin Corp share sale. Previously, in 2023, the Specialised Appeal Court cancelled the Revenue Department’s tax assessment, ruling that the department’s actions were unlawful. Thaksin won both at the lower court and the appeal court.

However, the Revenue Department filed a petition to the Supreme Court, which on November 17, 2025, decided to overturn the Appeal Court’s judgment and ordered the enforcement of tax collection relating to the Shin Corp share transaction.