NACC removes commissioner from “Big Joke” gold-bribe case

Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has moved a commissioner named in the “gold bar” bribery probe out of an oversight role linked to the case, after police submitted the investigation file to the agency.

Surapong Intarathawon, deputy secretary-general and acting secretary-general of the NACC, said police had submitted the case file to the NACC on January 5, 2026 in connection with allegations involving the offering of gold bars to assist with a case. He said police identified six suspects in the matter.

At the NACC’s meeting No. 1/2026 on January 6, 2026, the commission resolved that, “for the benefit of the service”, the commissioner who has been accused should be removed from responsibilities overseeing the Bureau of Public Sector Corruption Investigation 1 and the Bureau of Public Sector and State Enterprise Asset Inspection 1, which are involved in the case. The NACC appointed Phatsak Wannsang, a commissioner, to assume oversight in their place.





Earlier on January 6, police held a press briefing on the case involving former deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, who has been accused in connection with an alleged gold-bribery attempt. Police said the allegation involves gold bars weighing a total of 246 baht.