2 MPs from Songkhla fail to attend Security Committee hearing over online gambling bribe allegations

In a recent meeting of the House of Representatives Security Committee, Rangsiman Rome, an MP from the People’s Party, chaired the session that discussed the alleged online gambling bribes involving two MPs from Songkhla. The committee aimed to investigate claims that Chanonpat Naksua (MP from Kla Tham) and Somyos Plai-duang (MP from the Democrat Party) were involved in paying bribes to police officers from proceeds related to online gambling operations.

When the meeting began, Chanonpat and Somyos were absent. Chanonpat informed the committee that he was busy with a local engagement, while Somyos sent a letter stating he was abroad on official business. As a result, the committee reviewed the information provided by Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, former Deputy Police Chief, and Achiraya Ruangrattanapong, chairman of the Crime Victims Assistance Club, along with Pimwilai Pongon, a witness who provided details of money transfers linked to online gambling bribes.

The reporter reported that during the meeting, Pol Gen Surachate questioned Pimwilai about the details of the money transfers. Pimwilai explained that after her arrest, she inquired with the person who hired her to transfer the money about the reasons for doing so. The person replied that the money transferred to the police or to other recipients was illegal, coming from gambling proceeds, and was part of an extortion payment from online gambling operations sent to the police.