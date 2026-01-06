Senior officers cite video, audio clips in ‘Big Joke’ bribery allegation

Six suspects named by police

According to Trairong, the five other suspects, apart from Surachate, are:

Ekkawit Watchawalku, NACC commissioner

Sombat Thorntham, NACC subcommittee member and specialist

Samart, described as a civilian aide to Surachate

Sorapong, described as the civilian who allegedly bought the gold bars

Surasit, described as a civilian who worked as Ekkawit’s security guard

Video allegedly shows handover and official car leaving the scene

Trairong said one video clip shows the 246-baht weight gold bars being kept in Parkphume’s car and then handed to Surasit, who was driving Ekkawit’s official vehicle. The footage, he said, also shows the official car leaving the pick-up point.

He added that audio clips feature discussions referring to Surachate’s case during the NACC investigation.

Timeline: August 31, 2024 to November 2024

Trairong said the clips support a timeline in which:

August 31, 2024 : Surachate allegedly told Samart to deliver two boxes of gold bars, weighing 246 baht, to Parkphume for onward delivery to Ekkawit.

: Surachate allegedly told Samart to deliver two boxes of gold bars, weighing 246 baht, to Parkphume for onward delivery to Ekkawit. September 1, 2024 : Parkphume allegedly handed the gold bars to Surasit at the car park of the Southerners’ Association in Bangkok’s Ratchathewee district.

: Parkphume allegedly handed the gold bars to Surasit at the car park of the Southerners’ Association in Bangkok’s Ratchathewee district. September–November 2024: Ekkawit allegedly summoned Surachate to give explanations to the NACC investigative committee, before the committee later decided there were no grounds to suspect wrongdoing.

Trairong also said the gold bars had distinctive characteristics, and that sellers later recalled selling them to Sorapong.

Parkphume files complaint, police say he is a state witness

Trairong said Parkphume voluntarily handed over the clips to police and filed a complaint against the six suspects.

He added that Parkphume is not a suspect in this case and is being treated as a state witness. Trairong said Parkphume’s cooperation would not benefit him in relation to a separate allegation involving bribery linked to an online gambling network.

Police cite family pressure and personal grievance as motives

Jaroonkiart said Parkphume decided to come forward for several reasons, including pressure from his father, a retired police officer, who did not want the family’s reputation to be tarnished and urged his son to file the complaint.

Jaroonkiart also said Parkphume felt aggrieved that Surachate had left him to face an alleged bribery charge linked to an online gambling network on his own.

