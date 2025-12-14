Winter chill returns as Bangkok cools; heavy rain, rough seas persist in south

Weather “The chill is back” The Thai Meteorological Department’s (TMD) forecast for Sunday (December 14) says temperatures in Bangkok and surrounding provinces will fall by 1–2°C, with cooler mornings.

The North and Northeast will see more rain, with showers in 20% of areas.

24-hour forecast: The South will continue to see persistent rainfall, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, due to a strengthening northeast monsoon over the upper Gulf of Thailand, the upper South and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be fairly rough, while winds and waves across the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will strengthen.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 2–3 metres, rising to over 3 metres in thunderstorms. In the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will be around 2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorms.