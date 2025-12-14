Winter chill returns as Bangkok cools; heavy rain, rough seas persist in south

Weather “The chill is back” The Thai Meteorological Department’s (TMD) forecast for Sunday (December 14) says temperatures in Bangkok and surrounding provinces will fall by 1–2°C, with cooler mornings.
The North and Northeast will see more rain, with showers in 20% of areas.
24-hour forecast: The South will continue to see persistent rainfall, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, due to a strengthening northeast monsoon over the upper Gulf of Thailand, the upper South and the Andaman Sea.
Seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be fairly rough, while winds and waves across the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will strengthen.
In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 2–3 metres, rising to over 3 metres in thunderstorms. In the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will be around 2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorms.
In the Andaman Sea, waves will be 1–2 metres, with over 2 metres offshore and in thunderstorms.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are urged to navigate with caution and avoid stormy areas.
Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore during December 14–16.
For upper Thailand, the weather will turn colder, with rain and thunderstorms possible at first.
The Northeast will cool by 2–4°C with strong winds.
After that, the North, Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the East will see temperatures fall by 1–2°C, as a new high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China spreads over the upper Northeast and the South China Sea, and is expected to cover upper Thailand on December 14.
People are advised to take care of their health due to changing conditions and cooler weather, while farmers should prepare to prevent potential damage to agricultural produce.
