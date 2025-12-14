2nd Army Area says Ta Kwai Temple frontline remains tense

Situation Update Along the Thai–Cambodian Border As of Saturday at 5pm
Since 8am on Saturday, the situation has remained tense.
Cambodian forces have employed artillery, suicide drones, and BM-21 rockets, alongside attempts to infiltrate and reinforce in certain areas.
Thai troops have maintained control of existing positions, expanded control in additional regions, and responded effectively.
At 8.30am hours, Cambodian forces fired BM-21 rockets into civilian homes in Tambon Sao Thong Chai, Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket province.
Ten civilians were injured, including one critically injured. The 2nd Army Area strongly condemns this inhumane act.
For public safety, residents are requested to temporarily refrain from returning to their homes, remain at temporary shelters, and strictly comply with officials’ guidance.
The 2nd Army Area reaffirms its firm commitment to take all measures to protect the public and to defend Thailand’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity decisively and to the utmost extent.