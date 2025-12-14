2nd Army Area says Ta Kwai Temple frontline remains tense

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2025

The 2nd Army Area said fighting stayed tense on Saturday (December 13), accusing Cambodian forces of using artillery, suicide drones and BM-21 rockets, including a strike that injured civilians in Si Sa Ket, while Thai troops held and expanded positions and urged residents to remain in shelters.

  • The frontline at the Prasat Ta Kwai temple area is tense due to heavy attacks from Cambodian forces using artillery, BM-21 rockets, and suicide drones.
  • Thai forces have responded to the attacks with indirect fire and air strikes, and the situation is described as ongoing.
  • The conflict has impacted civilians, with Cambodian rockets injuring ten people in a nearby district, prompting officials to advise residents to remain in temporary shelters.

The 2nd Army Area Operations Centre

Situation Update Along the Thai–Cambodian Border As of Saturday at 5pm

Situation Overview

Since 8am on Saturday, the situation has remained tense.

Cambodian forces have employed artillery, suicide drones, and BM-21 rockets, alongside attempts to infiltrate and reinforce in certain areas.

Thai troops have maintained control of existing positions, expanded control in additional regions, and responded effectively.

Attack on Civilians 8.30am

At 8.30am hours, Cambodian forces fired BM-21 rockets into civilian homes in Tambon Sao Thong Chai, Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket province.

Ten civilians were injured, including one critically injured. The 2nd Army Area strongly condemns this inhumane act.   

Key Operational Developments

  • Thai forces secured and reinforced key areas, including Hill 677, Chong Pro, Chong Raye, Chong Plot Tang, and the Sam Tae area.   
  •  At Chong Khana, Thai forces achieved control of all four objectives as planned. Cambodian forces retaliated with BM-21 rockets and suicide drones; both sides remain in position near the stairway area.   
  •  In the Prasat Ta Kwai area, Cambodian forces conducted heavy attacks with artillery, BM-21 rockets, and suicide drones. Thai forces responded with indirect fire and air strikes. The situation remains ongoing.   

Public Safety Advisory

For public safety, residents are requested to temporarily refrain from returning to their homes, remain at temporary shelters, and strictly comply with officials’ guidance.

Commitment

The 2nd Army Area reaffirms its firm commitment to take all measures to protect the public and to defend Thailand’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity decisively and to the utmost extent.

Summary of operations against enemy forces along the Thai–Cambodian border (December 8–13)

  • Tanks destroyed: 10
  • Drones destroyed: 64
  • BM-21 launcher vehicle destroyed: 1
  • Anti-drone masts destroyed: 4
  • Air-defence guns destroyed: 4
  • Anti-drone control system destroyed: 1
  • Trucks destroyed: 6
  • Communications mast destroyed: 1
  • Artillery gun destroyed: 1
  • Mortars destroyed: 6
  • Cambodian soldiers reported killed: 181

2nd Army Area says Ta Kwai Temple frontline remains tense

