Technologies once a celluloid dream have become a reality





Metaverse and virtual reality (VR)

Many people, especially video games enthusiasts, would like to immerse themselves in a virtual world where they can be what they want to be, similar to fantasy films and animations, such as “Ready Player One” and “Sword Art Online”.

Empowered by the internet, VR and AR, people can choose their avatar and enjoy themselves in the virtual world. They can use VR headgear and some additional gadgets to access full virtual experience.

Personal air vehicle (PAV)

Some property developers believe that in the future, people would build their residences and buildings on the sky, and use vehicles that would let them travel through the air similar to a 1960s animation, “The Jetsons”.

Development of PAVs is underway by several companies, such as US-based multinational automotive and clean energy company Tesla, to shape future mobility.

Robots

Robots, which have been introduced in many science fiction films, animations and games, were very difficult to make in the past. However, this technology is playing a crucial role in several industries.

People in many countries, including Thailand, would be able to see robotic waiters in restaurants. Two Chinese automakers – BYD and Nio – revealed in December last year that they had adopted humanoids for vehicle production.

The humanoid named “Walker S1” was developed by Chinese startup UBTech Robotics, which can communicate with humans, lift items and check the quality of products.