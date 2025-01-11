PM underscores learning and adaptation as motto for Children’s Day

In her keynote speech, Paetongtarn explained why this year’s Children’s Day motto is “Every opportunity is a learning experience – be ready to adapt to the future you choose.”

“We can learn at every age and stage of life, regardless of being children or adults. Everyone has the ability to learn,” she said. “When we keep an open mind, be ready to listen and learn from one another, that is the opportunity for growth.”

She added that young people should understand that the world is changing rapidly. With the fast advancement of technology, everyone must be ready to adapt to the times, to understand their own worth, and be prepared to embrace the future, she said.

The PM then visited booths demonstrating education projects and innovations by government agencies and the private sector at the event, and took group photos with children and parents who attended the fair.