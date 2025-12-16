KK Park–Shwe Kokko brought down: three countries join forces to wipe out call-scam hubs

On Monday, December 15, 2025, the Royal Thai Police’s Anti Cyber Scam Center (ACSC), led by Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, Assistant Police Chief and Deputy Director of the force’s cyber operations centre, travelled to Mae Sot district in Tak province to coordinate with Myanmar authorities in what was described as the largest cross-border crime crackdown to date. The Thai delegation was joined by Liu Zhongyi, Assistant Minister of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China, and his team.



Images of a “nest raid”: scammer towers reduced to rubble

A key element of the operation was Myanmar security authorities escorting Thai and Chinese officials to inspect two primary target locations: KK Park and Shwe Kokko, described as major bases used by call-scam networks that have defrauded victims worldwide.

Officials said that high-rise buildings and offices previously used as scammer hideouts had been demolished permanently, leaving empty lots and ruins. This, they said, reflected a serious effort to “uproot” the networks by removing locations that could be used again as operational bases, disrupting the activities of Chinese grey networks and scam operatives targeting multiple countries.

At 2.20pm, a trilateral meeting was held at the Second Thai–Myanmar Friendship Bridge meeting room on the Myanmar side. The meeting brought together Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop and his delegation (Thailand), Pol Maj Gen Min Htike Myo, Deputy Commander of Myanmar Police, and his delegation (Myanmar), and Liu Zhongyi and his delegation (China). The three sides agreed on a set of decisive measures.