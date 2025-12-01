China repatriates 300 citizens from Mae Sot after fleeing KK Park scam compound in Myanmar

On December 1, 2025, at Mae Sot International Airport in Tak province, on the Thai–Myanmar border, Thai authorities — including district officials, Task Force Ratchamanu soldiers, Immigration Police, and Mae Sot Police — escorted the first group of 300 Chinese nationals from the Second Thai–Myanmar Friendship Bridge area in Ban Wang Takhian Tai, Tha Sai Luat subdistrict, Mae Sot district, to the airport.

The Chinese government had dispatched two aircraft, operating six flights with 50 passengers each, to repatriate the group back to China.

These Chinese nationals had fled from “KK Park,” a Chinese-owned special economic zone in Myawaddy, Kayin State, Myanmar — widely known as a major online scamming compound, located opposite Ban Mae Ku Mai Tha Sung in Mae Ku subdistrict, Mae Sot district.