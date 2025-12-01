2,042 foreign nationals arrested in KK Park, Shwe Kokko raids

In the fight against online fraud and online gambling, the buildings used for online fraud and gambling in the Myawady-Mae Htaw Tha Lay (KK Park) area are being systematically demolished in three sections.
On November 29, seven more illegal buildings in Section (3) area were demolished, bringing the total number of buildings in Section (3) area to 122 out of 425 as of November 29, and 270 out of 635 illegal buildings in the KK Park area have been demolished.
Similarly, the clearance operations in the Shwe Kokko area began on November 18, and on November 29, residential buildings, warehouses, shops, hotels and KTVs, including one two-story building, one four-story building, 15 five-story buildings, three six-story buildings, four seven-story buildings, and two eight-story buildings, a total of 26 buildings, were further inspected.
No one was found to be involved in online fraud and gambling, and all mobile phones and equipment were taken away.
In addition, the buildings used for online fraud in the Shwe Kokko area were inspected from November 18 to 29, and 135 illegal buildings were found. The seizure and sealing of these buildings continued to prevent their reuse.
On November 29, a total of 37 buildings, including 35 three-story buildings, one seven-story building, and one 13-story building, were sealed off, bringing the total number of buildings sealed off to 101.
According to the total clearance operations in the Shwe Kokko area, a total of 2,042 foreign nationals who illegally entered Myanmar and 3,310 computers, 21,870 mobile phones, 102 Starlink kits, 22 routers and many business equipment used in online gambling have been identified and seized to date. The seized items have been systematically destroyed, and clearance operations will continue.
In addition, the foreign nationals who were identified and detained in these areas are being held in a building in Long Htin Wun, Shwe Kokko Myaing Village, Pu Lwe Pu Village Tract, Myawady Township, and the necessary personal information and records are being collected by the departmental joint teams for the fastest possible repatriation to their respective countries.
From January 30 to November 29, 2025, a total of 12,915 foreign nationals who entered Myanmar illegally were detained. All of them have been examined, and 10,029 of them have been systematically deported to relevant countries through Thailand in accordance with legal procedures. The remaining 2,886 foreign nationals are ready to be transferred to relevant countries and are being taken care of.
