2,042 foreign nationals arrested in KK Park, Shwe Kokko raids

In the fight against online fraud and online gambling, the buildings used for online fraud and gambling in the Myawady-Mae Htaw Tha Lay (KK Park) area are being systematically demolished in three sections.

On November 29, seven more illegal buildings in Section (3) area were demolished, bringing the total number of buildings in Section (3) area to 122 out of 425 as of November 29, and 270 out of 635 illegal buildings in the KK Park area have been demolished.

Similarly, the clearance operations in the Shwe Kokko area began on November 18, and on November 29, residential buildings, warehouses, shops, hotels and KTVs, including one two-story building, one four-story building, 15 five-story buildings, three six-story buildings, four seven-story buildings, and two eight-story buildings, a total of 26 buildings, were further inspected.

No one was found to be involved in online fraud and gambling, and all mobile phones and equipment were taken away.