Cooler mornings across upper Thailand as lower south braces for heavy downpours

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2025

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) predicts a fresh surge of cold air from China will bring stronger winds and a 1–2°C temperature drop across upper Thailand, while the lower South will face heavy to very heavy rain, flood risks, and rough seas.

  • Upper Thailand, including the North, Northeast, and Bangkok, will experience cooler mornings with temperatures dropping by 1-2°C due to a high-pressure system from China.
  • The lower South is forecast to have heavy downpours in several provinces, including Phatthalung, Pattani, and Narathiwat, due to a strong northeast monsoon.
  • Authorities warn of potential flash floods in the lower South, while rough seas with waves up to 3 meters have prompted a warning for small boats to remain ashore.

The TMD’s forecast for Tuesday (December 16) states that the weather will remain cooler across the North, Northeast, and Bangkok, with temperatures dropping by a further 2°C and a lowest temperature of 16°C.

Mornings will be cool.

The South will see rain in around 30% of areas.

24-hour forecast

The lower South will continue to experience heavy rain in some areas, particularly in Phatthalung, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang, and Satun, due to a fairly strong northeast monsoon covering the upper Gulf of Thailand, the upper South, and the Andaman Sea.

People in the lower South are urged to beware of hazards from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may trigger flash floods and run-off, particularly on foothills near waterways and low-lying areas.

 

Seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be fairly rough, with waves 2–3 metres, and over 3 metres in thundershowers.

The upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of around 2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.

Boaters in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid sailing during thundershowers.

Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore for one more day.

For upper Thailand, conditions will turn colder with stronger winds, with temperatures falling by 1–2°C as a high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China spreads over upper Thailand and the South China Sea. People are advised to take care of their health as temperatures drop.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Tuesday (December 16) to 6am Wednesday (December 17)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool in the morning
  • Minimum temperature: 22–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–33°C
  • Northeast winds: 10–25 km/h

Northern region

  • Cool in the morning; temperatures will fall by 1–2°C
  • Minimum temperature: 16–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–32°C
  • On mountaintops: cold to very cold; minimum temperature 6–13°C
  • Northeast winds: 10–20 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cool with strong winds
  • Minimum temperature: 16–20°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–32°C
  • On hilltops: cold; minimum temperature 10–15°C
  • Northeast winds: 10–30 km/h

Central region

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds
  • Minimum temperature: 21–22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
  • Northeast winds: 10–25 km/h

Eastern region

  • Cool in the morning
  • Minimum temperature: 21–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–33°C
  • Northeast winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre; 1–2 metres offshore

Southern region (east coast)

  • Thundershowers in 40% of areas, with heavy rain in some places in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat
  • Minimum temperature: 21–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–31°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: Northeast winds 20–35 km/h; waves around 2 metres, over 2 metres in thundershowers
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: Northeast winds 20–40 km/h; waves 2–3 metres, over 3 metres in thundershowers

Southern region (west coast)

  • Thundershowers in 30% of areas, with heavy rain in some places in Trang and Satun
  • Minimum temperature: 23–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
  • From Phuket northwards: Northeast winds 15–35 km/h; waves around 1 metre, over 2 metres in thundershowers
  • From Krabi southwards: Northeast winds 20–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres offshore and in thundershowers
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy