Cooler mornings across upper Thailand as lower south braces for heavy downpours

The TMD’s forecast for Tuesday (December 16) states that the weather will remain cooler across the North, Northeast, and Bangkok, with temperatures dropping by a further 2°C and a lowest temperature of 16°C.

Mornings will be cool.

The South will see rain in around 30% of areas.

24-hour forecast

The lower South will continue to experience heavy rain in some areas, particularly in Phatthalung, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang, and Satun, due to a fairly strong northeast monsoon covering the upper Gulf of Thailand, the upper South, and the Andaman Sea.

People in the lower South are urged to beware of hazards from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may trigger flash floods and run-off, particularly on foothills near waterways and low-lying areas.