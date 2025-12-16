Cooler mornings across upper Thailand as lower south braces for heavy downpours

The TMD’s forecast for Tuesday (December 16) states that the weather will remain cooler across the North, Northeast, and Bangkok, with temperatures dropping by a further 2°C and a lowest temperature of 16°C.
Mornings will be cool.
The South will see rain in around 30% of areas.
The lower South will continue to experience heavy rain in some areas, particularly in Phatthalung, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang, and Satun, due to a fairly strong northeast monsoon covering the upper Gulf of Thailand, the upper South, and the Andaman Sea.
People in the lower South are urged to beware of hazards from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may trigger flash floods and run-off, particularly on foothills near waterways and low-lying areas.
Seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be fairly rough, with waves 2–3 metres, and over 3 metres in thundershowers.
The upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of around 2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.
Boaters in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid sailing during thundershowers.
Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore for one more day.
For upper Thailand, conditions will turn colder with stronger winds, with temperatures falling by 1–2°C as a high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China spreads over upper Thailand and the South China Sea. People are advised to take care of their health as temperatures drop.
