Volvo to power regional EV sales with battery repair centre in Thailand
Volvo Car Thailand has unveiled plans to open a battery repair centre for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) in Thailand in the second half of the year.
Managing director Chris Wailes announced the milestone at a media briefing on Thursday, saying the facility will serve Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region.
The repair centre will use advanced technologies to extend Volvo EVs’ battery life.
"This new facility is part of our commitment to transform the entire process of making a Volvo car in a genuinely sustainable way," he said.
The battery repair centre will be Volvo's fourth in the world.
The Swedish car giant is also collaborating with Singapore’s TES, a provider of sustainable technology lifecycle solutions, to reduce total running costs for Volvo's EVs and PHEVs.
Initiatives in the pipeline include lower insurance premiums and battery repair fees rather than purchasing a new unit.
Last year, Volvo Car Thailand announced an ambitious goal of switching to 100% EV auto production by 2025.
The company said both its EVs and the entire manufacturing process would become eco-friendly, resulting in less waste and energy consumption.
"Our car factory in Thailand will use 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of Volvo's 2030 target, and increase recycled material in the construction of Volvo cars to 30% by the end of this year," Wailes said.
The company said it was also making good progress towards its goal of reducing CO2 emissions by an average of 70% per car.
Volvo’s other sustainability initiatives in Thailand include installing solar roofing to power its Central Distribution & Training Centre in Bang Na by April.
The company says it is also on track to establish a nationwide mobile maintenance and repair service for Volvo EVs by 2025.
"We [Volvo] are looking for long-term growth over the next 10 years so we can outperform others," Wailes said.
Volvo reported a 24% rise in sales last year in Thailand, with fully electric vehicle sales accounting for 56% and Volvo's Recharge PHEV line accounting for 44%.
The carmaker projects sales growth exceeding 20% this year in the Thai market.