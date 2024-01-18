Volvo to power regional EV sales with battery repair centre in Thailand

Managing director Chris Wailes announced the milestone at a media briefing on Thursday, saying the facility will serve Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region.

The repair centre will use advanced technologies to extend Volvo EVs’ battery life.

"This new facility is part of our commitment to transform the entire process of making a Volvo car in a genuinely sustainable way," he said.

The battery repair centre will be Volvo's fourth in the world.

The Swedish car giant is also collaborating with Singapore’s TES, a provider of sustainable technology lifecycle solutions, to reduce total running costs for Volvo's EVs and PHEVs.

Initiatives in the pipeline include lower insurance premiums and battery repair fees rather than purchasing a new unit.

Last year, Volvo Car Thailand announced an ambitious goal of switching to 100% EV auto production by 2025.

The company said both its EVs and the entire manufacturing process would become eco-friendly, resulting in less waste and energy consumption.