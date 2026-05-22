Pattaya City temporarily suspends use of fire-hit hotel building

Following a severe fire on the rooftop, the seventh floor, of JA Plus Hotel on North Pattaya Road 3, Moo 6, Na Kluea subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, more than 200 people were staying at the hotel, occupying 120 of its 173 rooms.

The incident caused a chaotic evacuation.

Three people suffered smoke inhalation, two Thai women and one Indonesian boy.

Another injured person, a Thai man, suffered burns to more than 20% of his body and smoke inhalation after running through the fire.

He was seriously injured.

All were taken to nearby hospitals.

Marut Uthaiwattananon, acting head of Pattaya City’s building control section, and officers from the city engineering division inspected the fire scene on the seventh-floor rooftop on Friday (May 22, 2026) at 10am.

They found that the rooftop area had been completely damaged by fire.

The suspected cause was an electrical short circuit.

Regarding the fire as seen in news reports, officials found that the rooftop had been decorated with materials that could catch fire easily, including fabric drapes used to decorate the ceiling, decorative items and solar panels.

Marut said that after officials were notified of the incident last night, staff were sent to observe the situation initially.

Today, they inspected the site to assess the extent of damage to beams and structures and whether the area should be placed under fire-control restrictions.

The inspection found that the hotel had valid permits.

Based on the initial survey, Pattaya City will suspend use of the building until the hotel owner brings in engineers to check whether the fire affected the hotel’s structure.