Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Presides over the Sacred Worship Ceremony of Wat Arun’s Prang to Commemorate the 80th Anniversary of Thai Group Holdings

Upon arrival, Her Royal Highness was received by Mr. Chotiphat Bijananda, Chairman of the Executive Board, and Mrs. Atinant Bijananda, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board of Thai Group Holdings, along with the Board of Directors, executive members, staff, and distinguished guests.
A Legacy Rooted in Faith and Prosperity The ceremony stems from the deep-rooted bond between the company and Wat Arun since its founding on July 9, 1946. Thai Group Holdings has long adopted the iconic image of the Wat Arun Prang as its corporate logo—a symbol of eternal prosperity and auspiciousness.
The worship ceremony was organized to dedicate merit to the late monarchs of the Chakri Dynasty and all those involved in the construction of the Great Prang and the temple. Furthermore, the event sought divine blessings for the organization's sustainable growth, smooth operations, and continued success.
A highlight of the anniversary celebration was the exhibition titled “The Hidden Wonders of Wat Arun.” This showcase unveiled the profound symbolism and intricate architectural meanings embedded within the temple’s design—unique details that transcend the internationally recognized beauty of its Buddhist architecture.
Thai Group Holdings Public Company Limited, a core business of the TCC Group, operates across three primary sectors: Life Insurance (via Southeast Life Insurance PCL), Non-Life Insurance (via Indara Insurance PCL), and Financial Services (via Southeast Capital Co., Ltd.).
Steadfast in its commitment to good corporate governance, the Group integrates business excellence with the preservation of Thailand’s rich cultural heritage. Our mission is to foster long-term financial security and sustainable well-being for all Thai people.