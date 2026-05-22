Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Presides over the Sacred Worship Ceremony of Wat Arun’s Prang to Commemorate the 80th Anniversary of Thai Group Holdings

Upon arrival, Her Royal Highness was received by Mr. Chotiphat Bijananda, Chairman of the Executive Board, and Mrs. Atinant Bijananda, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board of Thai Group Holdings, along with the Board of Directors, executive members, staff, and distinguished guests.

A Legacy Rooted in Faith and Prosperity The ceremony stems from the deep-rooted bond between the company and Wat Arun since its founding on July 9, 1946. Thai Group Holdings has long adopted the iconic image of the Wat Arun Prang as its corporate logo—a symbol of eternal prosperity and auspiciousness.

The worship ceremony was organized to dedicate merit to the late monarchs of the Chakri Dynasty and all those involved in the construction of the Great Prang and the temple. Furthermore, the event sought divine blessings for the organization's sustainable growth, smooth operations, and continued success.