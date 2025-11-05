Finance Ministry launches Thai Red Cross Lottery 2025 with 100-baht gold bar prize

Atthaphon Atthawaradet, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, outlined the preparations for the 2025 Thai Red Cross Lottery, explaining that it offers the public a chance to donate to the Thai Red Cross Society while also having the opportunity to win substantial prizes.
The 2025 lottery will be sold starting November 5, 2025, at a price of 50 baht per ticket. In addition to supporting the Thai Red Cross Society, ticket holders can win a variety of gold prizes, with the grand prize being a 100-baht gold bar.
The total value of the prizes is estimated at over 17.5 million baht (based on gold prices as of September 24, 2025).
Prizes include:
Those interested can purchase tickets or get more information by calling 0 2126 5800 ext. 28872, 28870, or 08 1376 5527.
Atthaphon encouraged everyone to take part in this charitable event, saying, “By purchasing the Thai Red Cross Lottery tickets, I believe you will gain both merit, fortune, and happiness.”