Finance Ministry launches Thai Red Cross Lottery 2025 with 100-baht gold bar prize

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 05, 2025

The Ministry of Finance begins selling Thai Red Cross Lottery 2025 from Wednesday (November 5), offering a 100-baht gold bar as the grand prize. Tickets priced at 50 baht each.

Atthaphon Atthawaradet, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, outlined the preparations for the 2025 Thai Red Cross Lottery, explaining that it offers the public a chance to donate to the Thai Red Cross Society while also having the opportunity to win substantial prizes.

The 2025 lottery will be sold starting November 5, 2025, at a price of 50 baht per ticket. In addition to supporting the Thai Red Cross Society, ticket holders can win a variety of gold prizes, with the grand prize being a 100-baht gold bar. 

The total value of the prizes is estimated at over 17.5 million baht (based on gold prices as of September 24, 2025).

Prizes include:

  • 1st Prize: 100-baht gold bar (1 winner)
     
  • 2nd Prize: 5-baht gold bar (2 winners)
     
  • 3rd Prize: 1-baht gold bar (20 winners)
     
  • 4th Prize: 2-salueng gold bar (100 winners)
     
  • 3-digit ending prizes: half-salueng gold bar (1,000 winners)

Those interested can purchase tickets or get more information by calling 0 2126 5800 ext. 28872, 28870, or 08 1376 5527.

Atthaphon encouraged everyone to take part in this charitable event, saying, “By purchasing the Thai Red Cross Lottery tickets, I believe you will gain both merit, fortune, and happiness.”

 

