Court rules Thai Red Cross blood donation ban on LGBTQIA+ not discriminatory

The case stemmed from a complaint filed after the National Blood Centre rejected a donor identified as “Mr Por,” who was born male but identifies as female. Officials said the decision was based on the individual’s sexual behaviour, deemed to carry a higher risk of HIV and sexually transmitted infections.

The Committee on Consideration of Unfair Gender Discrimination had earlier concluded that the screening system was inadequate and ordered the Thai Red Cross to introduce new criteria based on actual sexual behaviour within 90 days.