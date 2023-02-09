LGBT couples can marry in Rayong, honeymoon on Samet, this Valentine’s

The first “Rayong in Love” event will be held at the Phra Chedi Klang Nam in Muang district, a romantic backdrop for couples to tie the knot. The theme will be “Love has no condition”, district chief Ruengrit Prakobtham told a press conference on Wednesday.

“The event welcomes couples of all sexes, including those from LGBT group,” he said. “The district office will issue a marriage certificate for every couple in the fair.”

Ruengrit said marriage certificates issued to LGBT couples will have no legal effect, as Thailand has not yet officially recognised same-sex marriage.

However, they would still have a powerful effect on the hearts of LGBT couples, he said, adding that he would personally sign all the certificates granted in the ceremony.

Participating couples will have a chance to win special prizes including dual gold rings and gift vouchers for hotels and restaurants in Rayong. Newlyweds can also visit booths selling OTOP products and street food in the fair, which runs from 1pm to 8pm next Tuesday.

Those who want the romance to linger can catch a ferry to Koh Samet nearby for a honeymoon on the holiday island.

Apakorn, 42, a member of LGBT community in Rayong, said the community is grateful for the district’s effort to include people of all genders. She said she and her life partner are planning to register their marriage at the event to strengthen their bonds of love.