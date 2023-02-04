Bangkok celebrating marriage on Valentine’s Day at district of ‘love’ 

Couples often register their marriage at the Bangrak district office on Valentine’s Day because of its name. “Rak” means “love” in English.

This year, the city is bringing the Bangrak district office to a more convenient location – the 17th floor of the United Center Building – to make it easier for more couples to marry on Valentine’s Day.

The “Silom of Love @Bangrak” event will start on Tuesday, February 14 at 7am and will last until 4pm.

Every couple registering their marriage at the event will receive a souvenir from the city.

Lucky draws will be held hourly to give away 10 golden marriage certificates. Other games and prizes are also awaiting newlyweds at the event.

“Silom of Love @Bangrak” is limited to 599 couples.

Thai nationals can register by scanning the QR code at facebook.com/BangkokBangRak/ before February 10 or until the quota lasts. Foreign nationals can register in person at the district office.

For more information call 02-253-1513.