Bangkok marks Valentine’s with unique marriage registration events

Lovers tying the knot will be treated to special ceremonies and souvenirs at Thung Khru, Bang Bon, Chom Thong, Rat Burana, Ladprao, Bang Kho Laem, Chatuchak, Yannawa, Saimai and Bang Khun Thian offices. Marriages will be registered from 8am to 4pm under anti-Covid protocols including temperature checks, face masks and social distancing.
Those registering marriages at Bang Rak District Office will declare their love from the heights of the National Telecom tower. Meanwhile, 399 couples who registered before February 7 would be eligible to receive golden marriage certificates.
Elsewhere, couples at Pom Prap Sattru Phai’s office can seal the deal at "A love promise forever", with a prize draw for luxury hotel stays and gift sets from famous outlets.
Published : February 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022