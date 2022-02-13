Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok marks Valentine’s with unique marriage registration events

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Bangkok marks Valentine’s with uniq...

Special marriage registration events are awaiting couples at Bangkok's 50 district offices to mark Valentine's Day on Monday.

Lovers tying the knot will be treated to special ceremonies and souvenirs at Thung Khru, Bang Bon, Chom Thong, Rat Burana, Ladprao, Bang Kho Laem, Chatuchak, Yannawa, Saimai and Bang Khun Thian offices. Marriages will be registered from 8am to 4pm under anti-Covid protocols including temperature checks, face masks and social distancing.

Those registering marriages at Bang Rak District Office will declare their love from the heights of the National Telecom tower. Meanwhile, 399 couples who registered before February 7 would be eligible to receive golden marriage certificates.

Elsewhere, couples at Pom Prap Sattru Phai’s office can seal the deal at "A love promise forever", with a prize draw for luxury hotel stays and gift sets from famous outlets.

Related News

Published : February 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.