Seeking a Valentine's soulmate at Bangkok's Shrine to Love

The Trimurti comprises the three most powerful Hindu gods – Brahma the creator, Vishnu the preserver and Shiva the destroyer – and is said to grant lovers' wishes between 9.30pm and 10pm every Thursday.

The shrine was busy on Thursday as worshippers prayed to find love on Valentine’s Day, which falls on Monday.

Lovelorn singles, often wearing red, turn up at the shrine in the city’s shopping district every Thursday evening, bringing red roses as offerings to the god of love in the hope of meeting their soulmate.