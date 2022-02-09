Ahead of Valentine's Day, couples get all-clear for normal sex

Health director-general Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai on Wednesday said that those who had exposed themselves to Covid-risk areas should consider taking rapid antigen tests before having normal sex.

The department advised couples to behave prudently during sex ahead of Valentine’s Day. Young couples are known to celebrate the occasion by having sex.

Last year, eyebrows were raised over the department’s Valentine’s Day advice to couples to wear masks at all times and refrain from facing each other during sex as a safety measure against contracting the Sars-CoV-2 virus. Many netizens asked how they could have sex without facing each other. It is not known how many people heeded the advice.

Suwannachai said couples should ensure their safety by receiving double vaccinations, and a booster dose if possible. He said the couples do not have to spend money on antigen test kits (ATK) if they do not visit risky places, but couples like to visit pubs and bars, which are transformed into restaurants and are often crowded.

“Lovers and couples who have immunity and who have assessed themselves to be safe or who have checked themselves with ATKs, can have mutual activities safely, like dining together and having sex,” Suwannachai said.