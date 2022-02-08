Tue, February 15, 2022

A floral extravaganza for Bangkok sweethearts this Valentine’s Day

For Valentine’s Day this year, Bangkokians have the option of soaking in the beauty of 50,000 blooms in Queen Sirikit Park in Chatuchak district. The park has been developed as a new lung for the metropolis.

“There are more than 40,000 pots of hollyhocks in different colours across the park’s 197-rai area,” the Bangkok Environmental Office said in a Facebook post on Monday. “Other flowers that will also bloom throughout February are celosia, wishbone flowers, sulphur cosmos, American marigold, French marigold and small duck orchids.”

Established in 1992, Queen Sirikit Park is believed to be one of the most complete botanical gardens in Thailand. It possesses high biodiversity and sports a large variety of butterflies and plants, including banana cultivars, palm trees, hibiscus, lotuses, more than 200 species of waterlilies and a vast variety of rare plants along with plant species endemic to Thailand.

The park is open daily from 5am to 7pm. Visitors are required to adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures, including wearing facemasks and checking in via the Thai Chana platform.

