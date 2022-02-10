Tough Covid measures likely for Valentine’s Day and Songkran

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) Operation Centre on Thursday is considering proposing tougher preventive measures for Valentine’s Day and Songkran, according to a Government House source.

At the centre’s meeting on Thursday, the Public Health Ministry’s Disease Control Department reported the current Covid-19 situation in Thailand and its outlook.

The proposal for tougher measures resulted from rising concern as the county has seen more than 10,000 daily Covid cases since February 5.