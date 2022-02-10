Sun, February 20, 2022

Tough Covid measures likely for Valentine’s Day and Songkran

Covid-19 preventive measures are likely to be increased for Valentine’s Day next week and Songkran in April as daily infections have exceeded 10,000 for several days now.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) Operation Centre on Thursday is considering proposing tougher preventive measures for Valentine’s Day and Songkran, according to a Government House source.

At the centre’s meeting on Thursday, the Public Health Ministry’s Disease Control Department reported the current Covid-19 situation in Thailand and its outlook.

The proposal for tougher measures resulted from rising concern as the county has seen more than 10,000 daily Covid cases since February 5.

The suggestion, along with other proposals by the Operation Centre, will be submitted for approval by the CCSA, which is headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, at its meeting on Friday.

The centre’s meeting on Thursday was chaired by its director-general, Suphot Malaniyom, who doubles as National Security Council secretary-general.

The meeting also discussed a plan for an “air travel bubble” between Thailand and India, as well as the latest situation regarding the Test and Go programme for foreign tourists, reopening of classrooms, increased vaccination, and greater public access to Covid testing with antigen test kits.

