Opposition rallies MPs to push through same-sex marriage bill

“The opposition will have to work hard for the Marriage Equality Bill. I mean all opposition parties must rally as many of their MPs as possible to speak in support of the bill,” Sutin said.

“I believe the government will listen to our opinions and we still have hope that the Marriage Equality Bill will be approved by the House.”

The Cabinet rejected the Marriage Equality Bill in March on grounds that the Justice Ministry already had a similar version, called the Civil Partnership Bill. The Civil Partnership Bill was approved by the Cabinet last week following revisions by the ministry after a series of public hearings.