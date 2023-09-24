No harassment of LGBT community will be allowed, says Anwar

“The Malaysian Government is committed to stopping the spread of elements that could be harmful to morality, as well as the interest of the public and nation, in society,” said the Home Ministry.

On this, Anwar then added that he has to respect the consensus of Malaysians

"The consensus of the people, I have to respect. But it should not be seen as harassment," said Anwar.

When Amanpour said Anwar should be more sensitive to the sodomy laws as he was falsely accused under such a law, Anwar said he has made it quite clear that the law should be reviewed to prevent abuses and political persecution.

"I have made it quite clear that we have to review, and look at the law; it should not be abused, in the case that I went through it was used for political persecution, but finally we have to respect the general sentiments of Malaysians," said Anwar.

"We should exercise some tolerance as the issue against the LGBT (community) is harassment and that I think we have to avoid," added Anwar to a question if a "don't ask don't tell" policy is what Malaysians would accept.

