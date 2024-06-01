Thai LGBT community start Pride Month ahead of marriage equality bill readings

Thousands of LGBTQ+ revellers and activists gathered for a parade through the capital's street as signs and placards with "Love wins" slogans were displayed across the city.

"This year's pride parade can be considered one of the biggest because it coincides with the passing of same-sex marriage," Avorawan Ramwan said, who joined the parade with her partner.

Thailand is set to legalise same-sex marriage as an equality bill heads for the final readings in the Southeast Asian country's Senate later this month.