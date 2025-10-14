Finance Ministry plans to overhaul income tax deductions to boost revenue efficiency

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said his ministry is studying revisions to the personal income tax deduction system, which is currently scattered and lacks a clear framework.

The government may introduce a ceiling for total allowable deductions to create transparency and ensure taxpayers do not exceed reasonable limits each year.

The reform is part of efforts to strengthen fiscal discipline and boost government revenue. Officials expect the restructuring to expand Thailand’s tax base significantly once digital systems are fully implemented for tax collection. A clear operational framework is expected by November.

Finance permanent secretary Lavaron Sangsnit said the tax reform drive presents an opportunity to modernise the revenue system. The goal is to finalise reform guidelines within this year.

Lavaron noted that current deductions have reduced personal income tax revenue below potential levels. If deduction criteria are revised, the government could collect more taxes.

Currently, taxpayers who claim all available deductions can deduct over 1 million baht per person.

High-value deductions include contributions to Retirement Mutual Funds (RMF) of up to 500,000 baht and Super Savings Funds (SSF) of up to 300,000 baht, as well as life insurance, parental care, and personal allowances. These deductions have contributed to lower income tax collection than expected.