Thai government collects 2.5 trillion baht in 11 months; three tax agencies fall short of targets

The main reasons for underperformance include lower-than-expected vehicle tax collections, impacted by the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs) and fewer taxable vehicle sales. Corporate income tax and import VAT collections were also below target, partly due to increased utilisation of duty-free zones and changing economic conditions.

On the other hand, some revenue exceeded projections:

Other government agencies: collected 41.152 billion baht more than expected (27.4%)

State enterprises: contributed 20.719 billion baht above forecast (13.9%)

The Ministry of Finance continues to monitor revenue closely to ensure sufficient funds for national development while maintaining fiscal stability.

Regarding the government’s cash position in the first 11 months, total revenue transferred to the treasury was 2.473 trillion baht, while total expenditure amounted to 3.372 billion baht. To cover the deficit, the government borrowed 869.519 billion baht, resulting in a cash balance of 459.859 billion baht at the end of August 2025.