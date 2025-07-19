Online gambling drains billions, but Thailand can turn this crisis into growth

Turning the crisis into an opportunity

Thaksin further discussed how to turn the money lost through gambling into an investment for the country’s development: "The key question is how we can convert the money flowing out of gambling into funds for the nation's progress. There are several avenues we could consider."

Education and research: These funds could support education, research, and technology development, creating quality human resources and innovations that will drive the country’s economy.

Infrastructure: Investment in vital infrastructure such as mass transit systems, clean energy, or high-speed internet would improve the quality of life for citizens and enhance the country's competitiveness.

Target industries: Support industries with high growth potential, such as digital, medical, or health tourism, to generate jobs and income for the country.

Social welfare: Redirect funds to establish social welfare funds, focusing on elderly care, improving the quality of life for children and youth, or providing access to quality public healthcare services.



Challenges and the way forward

Bringing the money flowing out of online gambling back to invest in the country is not easy and presents several challenges, such as legal restrictions, monitoring and controlling the flow of money, and the complexity of online gambling platforms. However, this is an opportunity that must be seriously considered to find solutions. Whether through studying the feasibility of taxing online gambling effectively, collaborating with international bodies to control money outflow, or creating attractive investment alternatives to bring capital back to the country, Thailand must act swiftly.

If we can successfully turn the 150 billion baht lost to gambling into investment for national development, it would lay a strong and sustainable foundation for Thailand’s future economy and society.