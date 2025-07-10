Thaksin pushes for Entertainment Complex, legalisation of online gambling

When asked whether the government, with its slim majority and lack of stability, should continue pushing this policy, Thaksin responded, “We can’t afford to wait. We need to take action. If the government doesn’t make it, then there will be another election. We do what we can and do our best.”

He said he told his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, “Our duty is to work for the country, to give it our all. Whatever comes of it, that’s what we’ll get. We can’t afford to say ‘wait.’ We must act now.”

He also stated that Thailand's economy is losing a tremendous opportunity due to underground activities, especially online gambling, which involves a massive annual turnover of 150 billion baht. Each online gambling session generates 2.5 to 4 million baht, but the money flows out of the country without contributing to the domestic economy.

This does not include the money lost through licensed gaming content that Thai people play, which amounts to over 50 billion baht, nor the 70-80 billion baht lost due to scams like call centre fraud. Combined, these figures total more than 280 billion baht, not to mention the money involved in drugs and other illegal activities circulating outside the system.

All of this represents the underground economy, which is estimated to be worth around 300 billion baht annually, causing Thailand to miss out on potential revenue or the chance to bring this off-the-books economy into the formal system.

Another important point he raised was that legalising online gambling could allow Thailand to control and address the impacts on affected groups, especially the youth.

Thaksin proposed that if online gambling were brought into the open with strict regulations, such as using Digital ID for identity verification before playing, setting an age limit to prevent those under 20 from participating, and implementing a real-time monitoring system via a dashboard, it would allow the government to manage it effectively.

He explained, “Today, we know exactly who is playing and which network they’re using—whether it’s True, AIS, NT, or 3BB—but we can’t do anything because it’s all underground. If we bring it into the open, we can control it better, collect taxes, and protect children from being exploited. If someone develops a serious addiction, we can immediately intervene and offer treatment.”

Thaksin emphasised that the underground economy must be addressed, stating, “We need to be bold enough to talk about it and take action, because today, it’s becoming ‘half of the country’s GDP’ that isn’t accounted for in the system. If we continue to ignore it, we’ll miss out on a huge opportunity.”Thaksin pushes for Entertainment Complex and legalisation of online gambling