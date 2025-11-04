Digital Economy Ministry stalls low price internet project over concerns about service costs and data limits

Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES), announced that the low price internet project will not be submitted to the Cabinet for approval on Tuesday as initially planned. The government is still reviewing the proposed monthly service fee of 160 baht and the 40GB data limit suggested by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

The minister explained that the pricing model might not fully address the needs of low-income citizens and expressed concerns that the service may not be affordable or effective enough for its target demographic.

“I have not yet finalised the rate with the NBTC, and I am unsure of the calculations behind the 160 baht fee and 40GB data proposal. We need a more comprehensive approach because this programme aims to truly assist low-income individuals, not just offer a one-size-fits-all discount,” he said.

The initiative is intended to help reduce the cost of internet access for the 14 million welfare cardholders, providing them with better access to education and digital economy opportunities. The programme is to be funded by the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for the Public Interest (BTFP).