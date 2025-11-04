Digital Economy Ministry stalls low price internet project over concerns about service costs and data limits

Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES), announced that the low price internet project will not be submitted to the Cabinet for approval on Tuesday as initially planned. The government is still reviewing the proposed monthly service fee of 160 baht and the 40GB data limit suggested by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).
The minister explained that the pricing model might not fully address the needs of low-income citizens and expressed concerns that the service may not be affordable or effective enough for its target demographic.
“I have not yet finalised the rate with the NBTC, and I am unsure of the calculations behind the 160 baht fee and 40GB data proposal. We need a more comprehensive approach because this programme aims to truly assist low-income individuals, not just offer a one-size-fits-all discount,” he said.
The initiative is intended to help reduce the cost of internet access for the 14 million welfare cardholders, providing them with better access to education and digital economy opportunities. The programme is to be funded by the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for the Public Interest (BTFP).
However, initial discussions revealed that mobile network operators had proposed a service plan priced at 199 baht per month (excluding VAT), which was later reduced to 160 baht, including VAT, offering 40GB of data per month for three billing cycles. Despite this, the Ministry believes this is still insufficient and has called for private sector participation to ensure that people can access affordable internet.
A key challenge highlighted was that many welfare cardholders still use 2G phones, which do not support 4G or 5G connectivity, and there is a need to explore supporting device upgrades to make the programme truly beneficial.
Trairat Wiriyasirikul, Deputy Secretary-General and Acting Secretary-General of the NBTC, confirmed that the NBTC is awaiting a letter from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Soeciety to adjust the terms before resuming discussions with mobile providers. He added that the 160-baht service model had been previously used during the COVID-19 pandemic but may no longer align with current economic conditions.
Meanwhile, Chaichanok also provided an update on the progress of the new Technology Crime Prevention Act, which is being fast-tracked for completion by November 2025. The updated law will include tougher penalties for offenders, the establishment of a special anti-scam unit within 1-2 months, and more proactive powers for tackling cybercrime.
The new law will also introduce better protection systems for officers working on cross-border missions and improve the national cyber defence mechanisms to enhance confidence in data protection and Thailand’s digital economy.