More than 21K spyware attacks on Thai businesses in H1 2025

The information gathered might be reported about your online browsing habits or purchases, but spyware code can also be modified to record more specific activities.

Data compromised by spyware often includes collecting confidential info such as:

• Login credentials — passwords and usernames

• Account PINs

• Credit card numbers

• Monitored keyboard strokes

• Tracked browsing habits

• Harvested email addresses

The recent years have also witnessed the emergence of commercial spyware, a form of “legal malware” sold to governments and law enforcement, which has become an urgent threat to organisations around the globe.

Commercial spyware functions like malware developed by private firms, designed to secretly monitor devices by stealing messages, eavesdropping on calls, tracking locations, and removing traces of its presence Installation often exploits zero-click vulnerabilities, meaning victims don’t even need to click anything for infection to happen.

Pegasus is among the most infamous spyware. It is known for zero-click infects via iMessage, WhatsApp, and other platforms and is capable of full device surveillance, including messages, calls, and location. In 2024 Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) had created a lightweight technique to spot traces of advanced iOS spyware like Pegasus, Reign, and Predator by examining Shutdown.log, a forensic trail that had gone largely unnoticed during that time.

“Spyware operates in the dark, silently siphoning off your most confidential information - from login credentials and account PINs to keystrokes and sensitive corporate data. The surge in spyware attacks targeting Southeast Asian businesses is nothing short of a regional cybersecurity emergency. Our report confirms that no market is safe from these insidious threats,” says Simon Tung, General Manager for ASEAN and Asia Emerging Countries (AEC) at Kaspersky.

“Critically, the emergence of commercial spyware means that an organisation can be compromised without an employee even clicking a single malicious link. This mandates a fundamental shift in defence strategy. Businesses must regard this as an immediate strategic risk, rather than a simple IT issue, and move beyond basic measures to adopt a proactive, multi-layered defence,” he adds.

Ensuring full protection against attacks using spyware is generally challenging. However, organisations can at least make life harder for potential attackers. Kaspersky suggests the following recommendations:

• Regularly update the software on all your devices. First and foremost: operating systems, browsers, and messaging apps

• Do not click on suspicious links — one visit to a site may be enough to infect your device

• Use a VPN to mask your internet traffic — this will protect you from being redirected to a malicious site while browsing HTTP pages

• Reboot regularly. Often, spyware can’t persist in an infected system indefinitely, so rebooting helps get rid of it

• Install a reliable security solution on all your devices

• Use the latest Threat Intelligence information to stay aware of the actual Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) used by threat actors.



