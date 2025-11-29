Japan to seek steps on foreign threats in new cybersecurity strategy

A draft of the strategy noted "an increase in state-supported cyber threats" such as those by China, Russia and North Korea. It called for "defence and deterrence with the state at the core" following the enactment of a law to introduce active cyberdefense.

The draft expressed caution over the fact that "cyberattacks, even those backed by states, are regularly carried out to halt critical infrastructure, interfere in other countries' elections and steal sensitive information."

Citing the development of generative artificial intelligence technology, it voiced concerns about the growing threat of public opinion manipulation, including the spread of misinformation by foreign countries, saying, "This may affect the foundation of a healthy democracy."