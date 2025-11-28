Tokyo High Court finds same-sex marriage non-recognition constitutional.

The court said that while same-sex partnerships are now accepted as a form of family, the first paragraph of Article 24 does not necessarily guarantee same-sex marriage.

The court pointed out that it is reasonable to interpret a couple as a pair of a man and a woman, given that reproduction through heterosexual relations remains common.

The court also said that the current provisions do not violate the first sentence of Article 14, which guarantees equality under the law.

Meanwhile, the court warned that the Diet staying away from discussions on same-sex marriage could be unconstitutional.

At a press conference on Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that same-sex marriage is closely related to each person's opinion of what a family is and to the basis of people's daily lives.

