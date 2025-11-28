LDP-Led ruling bloc regains Lower House majority

The deal was reached at a meeting between the independents--Takeshi Saiki, Tadashi Morishima and Hiroki Abe--and LDP Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki, bringing the ruling bloc's share in the 465-seat Lower House to 233 seats.

The LDP-led ruling bloc lost its majority in the chamber in October 2024, under then-Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

A majority in the Lower House enables the ruling bloc to enact budget bills, thanks to the supremacy of the chamber over the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, under the Constitution. It also eases worries of a no-confidence motion against the cabinet.