Important Update: From Feb 14, 2026, Mobile Banking will support iOS 14 & Android 10+ only

The minimum operating system standards are part of efforts to ensure stronger protection through encryption, access rights management, and addressing new security vulnerabilities. iOS 14 and Android 10 have significantly enhanced security measures, making them more suitable for financial transactions in the digital era.

If users are still on devices with operating systems below the required minimum, and they cannot update their devices, they will be unable to use Mobile Banking apps after the specified date. Users of older smartphones may need to consider upgrading their devices to continue using the services.

The TBA recommends that users check their current operating system version and update it in advance to avoid disruptions in their mobile banking transactions and ensure the security of their personal data and financial assets.