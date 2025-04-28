Mobile Banking Shake-Up: Thai Users Face Security Check Deadline

Thai mobile banking users are being urged to verify their identity by April 30th as part of a government crackdown on online fraud.

Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong announced the measures, which require those flagged by banks via their mobile apps to confirm their details.

Failure to do so could lead to account restrictions.

The move, spearheaded by the Technology Crime Suppression Committee, aims to ensure that mobile banking usernames match the registered owners of the corresponding mobile phone SIM cards.

This is seen as a crucial step in hindering criminals who exploit discrepancies in user information.

The first phase of the account verification process, overseen by the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), involves banks checking user phone numbers against mobile network operator records.

Users are being categorised based on whether their details match (Y), no registration is found (P), or the information doesn't match the mobile banking user (N).

Those in categories P and N who registered since 2022 must update their information by the April 30th deadline.

