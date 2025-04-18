Mobile Networks Step Up Alert System as Government Delay Persists

Thailand's telecoms regulator, the NBTC, is backing the country's three main mobile phone operators to deploy their own 'Cell Broadcast' warning systems.

This move comes as the government's official Cell Broadcast Entity (CBE) system, overseen by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), remains incomplete.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary-general of the NBTC, stated that Advanced Wireless Network, True Move H Universal Communication, and National Telecom have all established their Cell Broadcast Centre (CBC) systems and carried out successful testing of the alert technology. This independent rollout is occurring while they await the delayed CBE system from the DDPM.

Current alert protocols are as follows: earthquakes trigger direct warnings from the Meteorological Department and the DDPM, bypassing the NBTC.

