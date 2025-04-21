NBTC sets June 29, as mobile frequency auction date

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) board convened on April 21, 2025, where the NBTC Office proposed a timeline and budget framework for the allocation of spectrum for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) services. This follows two rounds of public hearings on the draft notification outlining the criteria and procedures for granting licenses to use the following frequency bands:
850 MHz
1500 MHz
1800 MHz
2100 MHz
2300 MHz
26 GHz
Public Hearings Held on February 6 and April 1
After completing public consultations on February 6 and April 1, the NBTC board has finalised the auction date for these mobile frequency bands as June 29, 2025.
Application Timeline and Evaluation Process
Interested bidders will be invited to apply between April 29 and May 28, 2025, with the deadline for submission set for May 29, 2025. The qualification review process will take place from May 30 to June 5, with the results presented to the board between June 6 and 13. Appeals may be submitted on June 16–18, and the final list of qualified bidders will be announced on June 19, 2025.
To ensure transparency and preparedness, a mock auction is scheduled for June 23, 2025, ahead of the official auction on June 29.
Auction Budget Framework Set at 70 Million Baht
The NBTC has earmarked a total budget of 70 million baht for organising the upcoming spectrum auction, with the breakdown as follows:
1. Auction Operations and Logistics – 15 million baht
12 million baht for venue rental, IT systems, auction management services, catering, and facility arrangements.
3 million baht for IT infrastructure, security systems, and CCTV installation.
2. Consultancy and Qualification Evaluation – 25 million baht
5 million baht for hiring experts and specialists to assess the qualifications of license applicants.
20 million baht for consultancy services to oversee and execute the auction process.
3. Public Awareness Campaign – 30 million baht
This includes the production and dissemination of awareness materials both before and after the auction:
Advertising films related to the auction.
Promotional clips for online and digital channels.
Short viral videos explaining the public benefits of the spectrum auction.
Starting Prices for 6 Frequency Bands Set at 121 Billion Baht
The NBTC board has not made any changes to the proposed starting prices for the upcoming auction of six frequency bands. It is expected that the original figures suggested by the NBTC office will be used, with a total bandwidth of 450 MHz and a combined starting value of 121.03 billion baht. The breakdown is as follows:
850 MHz Band: 2 licenses (2x5 MHz each)
▸ Starting price: 6.609 billion baht per license
1500 MHz Band: 11 licenses (5 MHz each)
▸ Starting price: 904 million baht per license
1800 MHz Band: 7 licenses (2x5 MHz each)
▸ Starting price: 6.219 billion baht per license
2100 MHz Band (paired): 12 licenses (2x5 MHz each)
▸ Starting price: 3.391 billion baht per license
2100 MHz Band (unpaired): 3 licenses (5 MHz each)
▸ Starting price: 497 million baht per license
2300 MHz Band: 7 licenses (10 MHz each)
▸ Starting price: 1.675 billion baht per license
26 GHz Band: 1 license (100 MHz)
▸ Starting price: 423 million baht
Payment Terms:
Instalment 1: 50% of the winning bid in the year of license issuance
Instalment 2: 25% in the second year
Instalment 3: 25% in the fourth year
Note: The 26 GHz band must be paid in full upfront (100%)
Operators’ Interest
AIS (Advanced Info Service)
CEO Somchai Lertsutiwong confirmed AIS is interested in all frequency bands, but will wait for the NBTC to formally announce the auction format and final reserve prices. Participation will also depend on competitor actions.
TRUE Corporation
CEO Manat Manawutthiwet revealed that TRUE is particularly interested in the 2100 MHz and 2300 MHz bands, which align with its existing spectrum holdings. TRUE sees these bands as key to enhancing current services and preparing for future technologies. The company remains cautious about 6G, noting it is still in the development phase.