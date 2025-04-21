NBTC sets June 29, as mobile frequency auction date

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) board convened on April 21, 2025, where the NBTC Office proposed a timeline and budget framework for the allocation of spectrum for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) services. This follows two rounds of public hearings on the draft notification outlining the criteria and procedures for granting licenses to use the following frequency bands:

850 MHz

1500 MHz

1800 MHz

2100 MHz

2300 MHz

26 GHz

Public Hearings Held on February 6 and April 1

After completing public consultations on February 6 and April 1, the NBTC board has finalised the auction date for these mobile frequency bands as June 29, 2025.

Application Timeline and Evaluation Process

Interested bidders will be invited to apply between April 29 and May 28, 2025, with the deadline for submission set for May 29, 2025. The qualification review process will take place from May 30 to June 5, with the results presented to the board between June 6 and 13. Appeals may be submitted on June 16–18, and the final list of qualified bidders will be announced on June 19, 2025.

To ensure transparency and preparedness, a mock auction is scheduled for June 23, 2025, ahead of the official auction on June 29.